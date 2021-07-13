 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Hope & Help Offers Free, COVID-19 Vaccines Along with STI Testing

Orange County residents can get tested for STIs and vaccinated against COVID at Hope & Help in Winter Park.

Free, confidential STI testing for HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis C is always available at Hope & Help. 

But now residents can also get the COVID-19 vaccine while they’re waiting on their results at the clinic. 

Vaccines are free but appointments are necessary as shots are limited in supply. No appointments are needed, and walk-ups are encouraged for STI testing. 

While at the clinic, people can also sign up to receive a free, monthly supply of condoms along with literature on how to practice safe sex. 

The Winter Park facility is open from 8 am until 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Anyone interested can call 407-645-2577 for more information and to make a vaccine appointment.


