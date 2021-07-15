 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Hope For The ‘Scope: NASA Begins Process To Fix Hubble Space Telescope

by (WMFE)

The Hubble Space Telescope is deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. Photo: NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Lockheed Corporation


Trouble on the Hubble SpaceTtelescope could come to an end soon as mission managers work to fix a problem that has taken the telescope offline for over a month.

The problem appears to come from a faulty power supply unit on the telescope that controls the computer that monitors Hubble’s science instruments.

The good news? There’s a spare on board. Ground controllers are working to switch Hubble to the backup control computer with another power control unit. The switch started Thursday.

The telescope launched on Space Shuttle discovery back in 1990 and was serviced by a series of Shuttle missions to fix an issue on the telescope’s main mirror.

Controllers conducted a similar fix back in 2008, which allowed the science control unit to continue normal operations after a failure. On one of the Shuttle servicing missions, NASA replaced that unit with the unit currently in operation.

NASA says the new fix could take a few days. Since the shutdown, the telescope and science instruments remain healthy and in a safe configuration. The telescope has been offline since June 13.

For 31 years, the Hubble Space Telescope has taken over 1.5 million observations of the universe and is responsible for more than 18,000 scientific papers. NASA plans to launch a new space-based observatory called James Webb Space Telescope later this year.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP