 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Homeless Army veteran pulls man from burning vehicle

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Clark Van Der Beken

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A homeless Army veteran is being called a hero for pulling the driver of a burning car to safety following a head-on crash in Florida’s Panhandle.

Fifty-six-year-old Freddie Finkley was standing near an intersection with his girlfriend on April 7 when they witnessed the crash on an I-10 overpass near Pensacola.

Finkley told the Pensacola News Journal he pulled 34-year-old Eric Lopez from the vehicle as flames were coming through the dashboard.

Pensacola police say they appreciate Finkley’s efforts. And Lopez’ family is also grateful. He was released from the hospital over the weekend.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP