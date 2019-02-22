 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Holy Human: “Psychedelic Punk With A Bluesy Stomp”

by (WMFE)
Holy Human. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Holy Human describe themselves as “a rock ‘n’ roll band with a taste for a touch of strange. Psychedelic punk with a bluesy stomp, holy harmonies, and an attitude.”

Holy Human was one of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest local favorites –as voted by you– with a track called Ballad of the Swamp King.

Matt Wall, Matthew Aubertin, Mark Murray and Anthony Santisi join Intersection to talk about their influences and their experience with the Tiny Desk Contest.

Wall says group personality is important for their music.

“It’s about each member too, making this overall group spirit that contributes to the music,” says Wall. “This band is what it is because of it’s members.”

This interview first aired on Intersection in May 2018


