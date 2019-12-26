 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Holiday Food With Hari Pulapaka

by (WMFE)
Hari Pulapaka plates up a Somali beef stew. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Holidays are busy for restaurants and for home cooks. Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, and Christmas is just as much a celebration of food as it is a time to gather with friends and family. 

Hari Pulapaka, executive chef at Cress restaurant in Deland and associate professor of mathematics at Stetson University,  says at this time of year there’s no better gift than a well cooked meal.

He sits down with Intersection to talk about the challenge of finding new flavors in the saturated media landscape of food, trying different cuisines and cooking sustainably. 


