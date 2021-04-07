 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Historic Florida church now a 4-bedroom $1.3 million home

by The Associated Press (AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 1928 church in St. Petersburg, Florida, has been renovated into a four bedroom home, complete with a large stained glass window of Jesus.

Listing agent Bryan Belcher says it’s slated to close at $1.3 million this week.

The great room features high ceilings with the original exposed scissor trusses, and comes with a few pews.

He says Bluewater Builders bought the church for $580,000 in 2018. They demolished part of the structure, got rid of the parking lot and built three homes. The property went on the market in late March and the first potential buyers offered a contract.


