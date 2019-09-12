 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Hispanic Heritage Month Begins in Orlando Tonight with an Exhibit of Works by Latinx Artists

by (WMFE)

Frida Sirena by David Martinez from Mexico. Photo: Danielle Prieur

An art exhibit of Latinx artists will open in Orlando tonight as part of the city’s kickoff for National Hispanic Heritage Month. 

The free kickoff event runs from 5:30 to 8 tonight at City Hall.  

On the first floor gallery of City Hall colorful oil and acrylic paintings cover the walls while a life-size paper sculpture of a woman stands in a corner. 

El Reino de Sofia by Ellery Gutierrez from Venezuela. Photo: Danielle Prieur

   

The works were created by more than 20 Latinx artists for National Hispanic Heritage Month which runs through October 15.

City of Orlando’s Director of Multicultural Affairs Luis Martinez coordinated the exhibit. He’s from Puerto Rico and says when he walks through it, it reminds him of home.

Raices by Dayris Felix from Puerto Rico. Photo: Danielle Prieur

“For Hispanics and Latinos it’s important to preserve our heritage and culture and pass it onto the new generations.”

He says for the wider community the exhibit is an opportunity to learn about another culture and to celebrate Orlando’s values of diversity and inclusion.

Princesa de la Serrania by Jennifer Benjamin from the United States. Photo: Danielle Prieur

He says Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz will honor the contributions that Latinx leaders have made to the community.

“The Hispanic Heritage Month national theme is “Hispanic Americans: A History of Serving Our Nation,” that’s why tonight we’ll be recognizing local Latino leaders.”

Olvido, Utopias, and Vestigo by Carlos Augusto Buritica from Colombia. Photo: Danielle Prieur

For more information on other Hispanic Heritage Month events, visit the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando’s website. 

If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clips above.


Danielle Prieur

