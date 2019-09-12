Hispanic Heritage Month Begins in Orlando Tonight with an Exhibit of Works by Latinx Artists

An art exhibit of Latinx artists will open in Orlando tonight as part of the city’s kickoff for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The free kickoff event runs from 5:30 to 8 tonight at City Hall.

On the first floor gallery of City Hall colorful oil and acrylic paintings cover the walls while a life-size paper sculpture of a woman stands in a corner.

The works were created by more than 20 Latinx artists for National Hispanic Heritage Month which runs through October 15.

City of Orlando’s Director of Multicultural Affairs Luis Martinez coordinated the exhibit. He’s from Puerto Rico and says when he walks through it, it reminds him of home.

“For Hispanics and Latinos it’s important to preserve our heritage and culture and pass it onto the new generations.”

He says for the wider community the exhibit is an opportunity to learn about another culture and to celebrate Orlando’s values of diversity and inclusion.

He says Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz will honor the contributions that Latinx leaders have made to the community.

“The Hispanic Heritage Month national theme is “Hispanic Americans: A History of Serving Our Nation,” that’s why tonight we’ll be recognizing local Latino leaders.”

For more information on other Hispanic Heritage Month events, visit the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando’s website.

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clips above.