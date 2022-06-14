Hispanic Federation pledges one million to Latinx-led LGBTQ organizations

Nonprofits that work with the Latinx LGBTQ community are getting a one million dollar boost from the Hispanic Federation.

The fight for justice is long & it’s critical that Latino-led groups have the support and resources they need to stay engaged. That’s why @hispanicfed is proud to announce the #LatinxACT Initiative, a $1M investment in the Latinx LGBTQ+ community. More: https://t.co/YrTpmIl3Kj pic.twitter.com/FqghNrkdE3 — Hispanic Federation (@HispanicFed) June 14, 2022

The Federation will distribute 20, $50,000 dollar grants through the new ACT initiative to nonprofits working to enact change and empower Latinx LGBTQ people.

Grantees will receive the funding along with networking sessions and access to capacity building training for at least two years.

Organizations interested in applying must serve a majority Latinx constituency, be Latinx led, and have a 501(c)(3) status.

Along with this one million dollar commitment, the Miranda Family Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDs has pledged additional support.

The initiative comes on the heels of a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida and throughout the country, including the so called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Fernando Aguilar at faguilar@hispanicfederation.org.