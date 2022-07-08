 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Hispanic Federation offers technology training and rides for seniors in three Central Florida counties

The nonprofit Hispanic Federation has started two pilot programs to help people 60 and older get where they need to go in the real world and online.

The programs, called “I’ll Take You” and “I’ll Teach You,” are available in Orange, Osceola and Polk counties at no cost.

Seniors can get transportation from a bilingual driver for essential errands.

State Director Laudi Campo says they can also sign up for hands-on classes in Spanish on how to use technology.

“They will teach our seniors how to communicate with their loved ones,” she said, “how to navigate in Google, in YouTube, like how to find their favorite artist’s music and also how to get their appointments.”

The number to call for both programs is 844-432-9832. People should call during business hours Monday through Friday. To request a ride, call 24 hours ahead of time.

Campo says the federation is using part of a $250,000 gift from insurance provider Florida Blue. Through December, the programs aim to provide 150 round trips and train 400 seniors.

“We would like to use these programs to bring attention to this population who sometimes raised us,” Campo said. “They’re still raising their grandchildren. Sometimes they’re alone in their homes. We want them to know that they’re important for us but as well to let them know that we’re working for them.”


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

