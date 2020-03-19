 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Navy, Legislature screen as Florida grapples with virus

by The Associated Press (NPR)

Photo: Jeffrey F Lin @jeffreyflin

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Navy is isolating sailors at a major Florida base because they may have the coronavirus. The Legislature will screen members before they are allowed into the Capitol.

But tourists still flocked to Clearwater beach on Wednesday, despite national warnings to say home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Navy said at least 18 sailors and others at Naval Air Station Jacksonville are in self-isolation awaiting tests to see whether they have the virus.

The state House will screen members Thursday before letting them into the Capitol. Officials in Clearwater say they will close the beach next Monday, following the lead of other cities before them.


