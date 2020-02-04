 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Highwaymen paintings recovered, stolen parrots still missing

by (WMFE)

The Melbourne Police Department has recovered several Highwaymen paintings, a clock and a vase reported stolen over the summer. Photo: Melbourne PD

Melbourne police are looking for the man they believe stole several Highwaymen paintings, parrots, a grandfather clock and an heirloom vase.

The stolen Highwaymen paintings, clock and vase have been found, but not the parrots — Little Jim, Red Neck, Buffett, Mack and Bobblehead — or the man suspected of stealing them.

Sgt. John Chapman says Melbourne police are using social media and working with avian groups to find the birds.

“Being able to spread the word as much as possible because if somebody does have them and does see it — and we put as much description as we could into our press release that we did let out there — then hopefully try and have them come forward and find them so we can return them to their owner,” Chapman said.

George Steven Rivera. Photo: Melbourne PD

Police are also looking for 67-year-old George Steven Rivera. He left prison about a year ago and is still on probation for a burglary from 1995. Rivera had been sent away for 25 years because of his already long criminal history at the time — 12 felonies, 19 misdemeanors and a parole violation.

Officers say he was doing burglaries again last summer and tried to pass himself off as an art dealer selling the colorful, uniquely Florida landscape paintings.

A news report led to a tip and a break in the case.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP