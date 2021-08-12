 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Higher but still slim odds of asteroid Bennu slamming Earth

by The Associated Press (AP)

This mosaic image of asteroid Bennu is composed of 12 PolyCam images collected on Dec. 2 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from a range of 15 miles (24 km). Photo: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists have fine-tuned the path of the asteroid Bennu and say the odds of it smacking into Earth are higher than previously thought but still quite low.

NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft is headed back to Earth after collecting samples from the large rubble pile of an asteroid.

While hanging out at Bennu, the spacecraft collected enough data to help scientists better predict the asteroid’s orbital path for the next 200 years.

Their findings published Wednesday should also help in charting the course of other asteroids and give Earth a better fighting chance if and when another hazardous space rock heads our way.


