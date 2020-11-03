Hialeah Voter Gets Emotional Over Voting in Her First Election

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Voting is underway in South Florida.

At the John F. Kennedy Library in Hialeah this morning, voters are waiting about an hour to cast their ballots.

Johan Karina Rodriguez got here at 8 a.m. to vote. She starts to cry as she explains her anger towards President Donald Trump.

“No sabe lo que es luchar, no sabe lo que es sudar un dolar. I’m sorry. Mira, yo me pongo muy mal porque no es justo de verdad, no es justo.”

She points to her shaking hands and says she doesn’t think President Donald Trump knows what it’s like to work hard for a living.

Rodriguez says her top concern this election is the treatment of immigrants and their children. She moved to the US from Ecuador as an infant.

She’s 51 now and became a US citizen in 2014.

Hialeah is a overwhelmingly Cuban-American city.

Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight.