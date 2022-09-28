 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Here’s your nearest hurricane shelter in Central Florida, county-by-county

Residents affected by Hurricane Fiona rest at a school being used as a storm shelter in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)


Shelters in most Central Florida counties are now open. Make sure to bring bedding, food, water, medications and any important paperwork with you.

While a number of shelters are pet friendly, you should check beforehand to make sure.

In Orange County, shelters are located at Apopka High School, Ocoee High School, Dr. Phillips High School, Oak Ridge High School and Timber Creek High School. Call 311 for special needs shelters 

In Seminole County, shelters are located at Lake Mary High School, Lawton Chiles Middle School, Lyman High School, Midway Elementary School, and Winter Springs High School. 

Special needs shelters are at Bentley and Layer Elementary schools. 

Osceola County shelters are based in Celebration High School, Kissimmee Middle School, Harmony High School, Narcoossee Middle School, and Liberty High School. 

Special needs shelters in Osceola are at the Council on Aging in Kissimmee. 

Volusia County shelters are at Mainland High School, and Deland High School. Special needs shelters are at Atlantic High School and Galaxy Middle School. 

Brevard County shelters are at Max K. Rodes Community Center, Walter Butler Community Center, and Wickham Park Community Center. 

Marion County shelters are located at Dunnellon High School, Belleview Middle School, Fort McCoy Middle School, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary, and North Marion Middle School. 

A special needs shelter in Marion is at West Port High School. 


