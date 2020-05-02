Here’s Where to Get Tested For Coronavirus in Central Florida

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



New coronavirus testing sites are opening daily in Florida ahead of the phase one reopening of the state.

Orange County

Orange County Convention Center: 250 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 5 Monday through Friday and weekends. Criteria include respiratory symptoms, contact with a COVID-19 patient or a pre-existing condition. First responders and healthcare providers don’t need symptoms to get tested.

University of Central Florida: 250 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 5 Monday through Friday or as long as supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms and a prescription for a test written by a healthcare provider.

The Mall at Millennia: Site is open from 9 until 2 Monday through Friday and weekends or as long as supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms or contact with a COVID-19 patient and an appointment.

South Orange Park and Ventura Elementary School: 200 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 4 Monday through Friday or as long as supplies last. Must be eighteen years of age or older and have an appointment.

Osceola County

Testing is available at the following locations:

1.) AdventHealth Celebration, 400 Celebration Place, Celebration, FL 34747

2.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 4660 13th Street St., Cloud, FL 34769

3.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 4320 West Vine Street, Kissimmee, FL 34746

4.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 3759 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746

5.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 3293 Greenwald Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741

6.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 8201 W, US 192, Kissimmee, FL 34747

7.) AdventHealth Kissimmee, 2450 N Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34744

8.) FDOH – Osceola County, 1875 Fortune Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34844

9.) Orlando Health Osceola – Freestanding Emergency Department, 1001 E Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34744

10.) Osceola Regional Medical Center, 700 W Oak Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741

11.) Poinciana Medical Center, 325 Cypress Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL 34759

12.) St. Cloud Regional Medical Center, 2906 17th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769