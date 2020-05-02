Here’s Where to Get Tested For Coronavirus in Central Florida
New coronavirus testing sites are opening daily in Florida ahead of the phase one reopening of the state.
Orange County
Orange County Convention Center: 250 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 5 Monday through Friday and weekends. Criteria include respiratory symptoms, contact with a COVID-19 patient or a pre-existing condition. First responders and healthcare providers don’t need symptoms to get tested.
University of Central Florida: 250 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 5 Monday through Friday or as long as supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms and a prescription for a test written by a healthcare provider.
The Mall at Millennia: Site is open from 9 until 2 Monday through Friday and weekends or as long as supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms or contact with a COVID-19 patient and an appointment.
South Orange Park and Ventura Elementary School: 200 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 4 Monday through Friday or as long as supplies last. Must be eighteen years of age or older and have an appointment.
Osceola County
Testing is available at the following locations:
1.) AdventHealth Celebration, 400 Celebration Place, Celebration, FL 34747
2.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 4660 13th Street St., Cloud, FL 34769
3.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 4320 West Vine Street, Kissimmee, FL 34746
4.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 3759 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746
5.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 3293 Greenwald Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741
6.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 8201 W, US 192, Kissimmee, FL 34747
7.) AdventHealth Kissimmee, 2450 N Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34744
8.) FDOH – Osceola County, 1875 Fortune Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34844
9.) Orlando Health Osceola – Freestanding Emergency Department, 1001 E Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34744
10.) Osceola Regional Medical Center, 700 W Oak Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741
11.) Poinciana Medical Center, 325 Cypress Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL 34759
12.) St. Cloud Regional Medical Center, 2906 17th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
13.) Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Seminole County
Altamonte Mall: 250 tests available daily. Site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 5 or until supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms or contact with a COVID-19 patient. First responders and healthcare providers don’t need symptoms to get tested.
Volusia County
Daytona International Speedway: Site is open Monday through Friday from 9 until noon or as long as supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms or contact with a COVID-19 patient. An appointment is recommended.
Family Health Source Deland: Site is open Monday through Friday from 8 until 5:30 pm or as long as supplies last. No testing criteria.
Brevard County
Omni Healthcare-Melbourne: Site is open from 8 until 6 Monday through Friday and weekends. Criteria include anyone older than sixty years of age, anyone with respiratory symptoms, or anyone older than 45 years of age with a pre-existing condition. First responders, healthcare workers and Publix and Winn Dixie employees don’t need symptoms to get tested. An appointment is required.
Omni Healthcare-Merritt Island: Call ahead for appointments at (321) 802-5515.
Parrish Health and Fitness Center: Call ahead for appointments at (321) 268-6139.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity