Central Florida News


Here’s What the Orange County Convention Center Drive-Thru Testing Center Looks Like

by (WMFE)
Orange County Convention Center drive-thru testing site. Photo: Danielle Prieur

A drive through testing center at the Orange County Convention Center parking lot will open midweek.

A drive through testing center at the Orange County Convention Center parking lot will open midweek. 

WMFE visited the parking lot where the testing site is being set up.  

A few national guardsmen are patrolling the Destination Parking Lot where the drive thru testing center will open. 

A single white tent greets drivers at the entrance to the lot where people will check in. 

Photo: Danielle Prieur

Then bright orange cones guide them to the next tent for screening.

Photo: Danielle Prieur

After that a maze of cones either directs people to eight tents for testing…

Photo: Danielle Prieur

Photo: Danielle Prieur

…or out of the lot.

Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Florida National Guard is in charge of managing the site. The center is expected to open Wednesday. Only people with symptoms in line with CDC guidelines will be tested. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur

