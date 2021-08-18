Here’s the Rundown of COVID Cases, Hospitalizations in Central Florida Schools So Far

Central Florida schools are all officially in the fall semester now, and districts are already recording cases and quarantines in the hundreds and thousands.

Orange County Schools has 1,112 cases and 655 quarantines and Osceola County has 179 cases and 372 quarantines.

Seminole County Schools has 240 cases, and Brevard County Schools has 362 cases and 3,049 quarantines.

Volusia County Schools are in their first week of class which means numbers will be updated for parents tonight at 5 pm on the district website.

Orange, Osceola and Seminole County Schools have an opt-out face mask mandate in place. Parents simply need to send a child to school with a note, to opt-out.

Masks are fully optional for students at Brevard and Volusia County Schools.

