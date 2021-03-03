Here’s How to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Central Florida

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Who Can Get Vaccinated?

Under a new executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, all vaccine sites in the state of Florida can now vaccinate:

People 65+

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Health care professionals with direct patient contact

K-12 school employees who are 50+

Sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters who are 50+

In addition, pharmacies, hospitals and licensed physicians can vaccinate extremely vulnerable people who have a note from their physician verifying they meet the criteria.

Where Can They Get Vaccinated?

Retail Stores:

Publix: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed.

Walmart: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed.

Winn-Dixie: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed.

Sam’s Club: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed.

Orange County

Orange County Convention Center: Registration is required, no walkups are allowed. Seniors 65 and up can get free Lynx transportation to the site by calling 407-836-3111. Requests must be received 48 hours before the appointment.

FEMA-run Valencia College West site: The site is open from 7 am until 7 pm daily. Walkups are accepted. Register at MyVaccine.fl.gov or by calling 866-201-3604.

FEMA-run mobile site at Engelwood Center: The site is open from 9 am until 5 pm daily or until supplies run out. This site will close on March 6. Walkups only.

FEMA-run mobile site at Kelly Park: The site is open from 9 am until 5 pm daily or until supplies run out. This site opens March 7 and will close March 10. This is a drive thru vaccination site.

Osceola County

Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church: Registration is required. People can also make appointments by calling 866-201-6507. Seniors 65 and older can get free Lynx transportation to the site by calling 407-742-0000 between 9 am to 3 pm. Requests must be received 48 hours before the appointment.

FEMA-run mobile site at St. Cloud Civic Center: The site is open from 9 am until 5 pm daily or until supplies run out out. This site will close on March 5. No appointments needed. People can pre-register here.

FEMA-run mobile site at Mary Jane Arrington Gym and Aquatic Center: The site is open from 9 am until 5 pm daily or until supplies run out. This site opens March 10 and will close March 13. Walk-ups only.

Seminole County

Former Sears store at the Oviedo Mall: Registration is required. People can also make appointments by calling 407-665-0000. Walkups are not allowed. There are no waitlists for appointments.

Temple Israel mobile vaccine site: Registration is required. This site is only open March 4.

Sikh Society Central Florida mobile vaccine site: Registration is required. This site is only open March 5.

Volusia County

Volusia County Fairgrounds: Registration is required. People can also make an appointment by calling 866-201-7314.

Brevard County

Department of Health in Viera: Registration is required. People can also make an appointment by calling 866-201-5420.

What should I bring?

Registration papers if they are required (sometimes in the form of a QR code), a valid form of ID and a drivers license, if you have one.

Are there any other groups getting vaccinated?

Veterans who are enrolled and eligible for VA care benefits and who meet certain CDC criteria can sign up to get vaccinated. Vaccine clinics offered the week of March 1 through 5 are:

Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona:

Monday-Friday 7:30 am-4 pm, appointments and walk-ins welcome

Lake Baldwin VA Medical Center:

Monday-Friday 8 am-3 pm, appointments and walk-ins until 1 pm.

Daytona Beach VA Multi-Specialty Clinic: By appointment only.

Viera VA Health Care Center: By appointment only.

To schedule an appointment call 407-631-0499.