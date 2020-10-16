Here Are The Early Voting Sites Across Central Florida
Early voting begins next week in Florida, and many voters are preparing to head to the polls.
This year, the coronavirus pandemic made early voting and mail-in ballots even more popular, as both allow for residents to practice safe voting. But it can be confusing about the voting process or where to vote.
It’s important Floridians are mindful that different rules apply in individual counties. The general election ballot also will be lengthy, containing numerous local ballot measures and constitutional amendments to go along with a slew of candidate races.
The early voting period runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted. Be sure to check your county Supervisor of Elections website for specifics.
Here is a county-by-county list of where you can vote early.
Orange County
(8:00 AM to 8:00 PM)
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando, FL 32806
- Alafaya Branch Library: 12000 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826
- Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka, FL 32703
- Chickasaw Branch Library: 870 N. Chicksaw Tl., Orlando, FL 32825
- Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Rd., Suite 26, Orlando, FL 32810
- Hiawassee Branch Library: 7391 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818
- Mark St. Senior Center: 99 E. Mark St, Orlando, FL 32803
- Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Tl., Orlando, FL 32829
- South Creek Branch Library: 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837
- South East Branch Library: 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32822
- Southwest Branch Library: 7255 Della Dr., Orlando, FL 32819
- Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836
- UCF – The Garden Room at the Live Oak Event Center: 4000 Central Florida Blvd., Bdlg 88, Orlando, FL 32816
- Washington Park Branch Library: 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811
- Water Conserv II Distribution Center: 17498 McKinney Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787
- West Oaks Branch Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Rd., Ocoee, FL 34761
- Winter Park Library: 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
- Meadow Woods Community Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cr., Orlando, FL 32824
- Winter Garden Library: 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Amway Center: 400 W. Church St., Orlando, FL 32801
Orange County Supervisor of Elections Website
Seminole County
(7:00 AM to 7:00 PM)
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 1500 East Airport Blvd Sanford, 32773
- Wekiva Library: 245 N. Hunt Club Blvd Longwood, 32779
- Casselberry Library: 215 N Oxford Rd Casselberry, 32707
- Lake Mary Library: 580 Green Way Blvd Lake Mary, 32746
- Oviedo Aquatic Center: 148 Oviedo Blvd Oviedo, 32765
- Oviedo Library: 310 Division St Oviedo, 32765
- Sanford Library: 150 N Palmetto Ave Sanford, 32771
- Altamonte Springs: 1140 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs 32701
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Website
Osceola County
(8:00 AM to 8:00 PM)
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 2509 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
- West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration): 305 Campus Street, Celebration, FL 34747
- Robert Guevara Community Center: 501 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34743
- Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th Street St. Cloud, FL 34769
- Kissimmee Civic Center: 201 E. Dakin Avenue Kissimmee, FL 34741
- The Gym & Aquatic Center: 625 Country Club Drive Poinciana, FL 34759
- Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Road St. Cloud, Florida 34771
- Tax Collector (Campbell City Branch): 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail Kissimmee, FL 34746
Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Website
Brevard County
(Early Voting ends Oct.31)
(Weekdays: 8:00 am to 6:00pm, Weekends: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm)
- Titusville Elections Office: 400 South St Suite 1-F, Titusville, FL 32780
- Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium: 951 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Joe Lee Community Center: 415 Stone St, Cocoa FL 32922
- Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940
- David R. Schechter Community Center: 1089 South Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937
- Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne, FL 32904
- Palm Bay Elections Office: 450 Cogan Dr SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909
- Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907
- Palm Bay (Tony Rosa) Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905
Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Website
Volusia County
(7:00 AM to 7:00 PM)
- DeLand Supervisor of Elections : 1750 S. Woodland Blvd, DeLand
- Deltona City Hall: 2345 Providence Blvd, Deltona
- Ormond Beach Public Library: 30 S. Beach St, Ormond Beach
- Daytona Beach Community Center: 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach
- Daytona Beach Public Library: 105 E. Magnolia Ave, Daytona Beach
- Port Orange Public Library: 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange
- New Smyrna Beach Public Library: 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach
Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Website
Marion County
(8:00 AM to 6:00 PM)
- Freedom Library: 5870 SW 95th St, Ocala, FL
- Dunnellon Library: 20351 Robinson Rd, Dunnellon, FL
- Reddick Community Center: 4345 NW 152nd St, Reddick, FL
- Forest Library: 905 S HWY 314A, Ocklawaha, FL
- Belleview Library: 13145 SE HWY 484, Belleview, FL
- Election Center: 981 NE 16th St, Ocala, FL
- Shores Community Center: 590 Silver Rd, Ocala, FL
- Villages Mulberry Center: 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages, FL
- Deputy Litz Building: 9048 SW HWY 200, Ocala, FL
Marion County Supervisor of Elections Website
Sumter County
(9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)
- Laurel Manor: 1985 Laurel Manor Dr., The Villages
- Allamanda Recreation Center: 1515 St. Charles Place, The Villages
- Rohan Recreation Center: 850 Kristine Way, The Villages
- Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center: 808 San Marino Dr., The Villages
- Villages Sumter County Service Center: 7375 Powell Rd., Room 102, Wildwood
- Bushnell Annex Office: 316 E. Anderson Ave., Bushnell
Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Website
Lake County
(Early Voting ends Oct.31)
(10:00 AM to 6:00 PM)
- Cagan Crossings Library: 16729 Cagan Oaks Clermont, FL 34714
- Clermont Arts and Recreation Center: 3700 S Hwy 27 Clermont, FL 34711
- Cooper Memorial Library: 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive Clermont, FL 34711
- Eustis Service Center: 301 W Ward Ave Eustis, FL 32726
- Lady Lake Public Library, 2nd Floor: 225 W Guava Street Lady Lake, FL 32159
- Lake County Administration Building: 315 W Main Street Tavares, FL 32778
- Leesburg Public Library: 100 E Main Street Leesburg, FL 34748
- Minneola City Hall: 800 N US Hwy 27 Minneola, FL 34715
- Sorrento Early Voting Site: 24019 SR 46 Sorrento, FL 32776-8141
- Southside Umatilla Community Center: 17107 Ball Park Road Umatilla, FL 32784
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 1898 E Burleigh Blvd Tavares, FL 32778
- T. Bland Public Library: 1995 N Donnelly Street Mount Dora, FL 32757
Lake County Supervisor of Elections Website
