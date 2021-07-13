 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Here Are The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations

by NPR News (NPR)

An Emmy Statue is seen in front of the Television Academy on July 23, 2016.
Image credit: Angela Weiss


The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards are being announced on July 13. The awards ceremony will air Sept. 19, on CBS and Paramount+.

We will be updating the list below

Outstanding variety talk series

Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding competition program

The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress

Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

