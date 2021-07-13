Here Are The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations

An Emmy Statue is seen in front of the Television Academy on July 23, 2016.

Image credit: Angela Weiss

The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards are being announced on July 13. The awards ceremony will air Sept. 19, on CBS and Paramount+.

We will be updating the list below

Outstanding variety talk series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding competition program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Best Comedy Actress

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton