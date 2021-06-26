Here Are Some Ways To Help The Victims Of The Surfside Condo Collapse
The search-and-rescue efforts following Thursday’s partial building collapse in Surfside are expected to be long lasting as nearly 160 people are still unaccounted for, according to local officials.
Several groups are now organizing efforts to collect donations and funds to support the victims of the collapse at the Champlain Towers South condo building.
Below is a list of some of the groups, funds and organizations. This post will be updated.
Support Surfside
The Miami Foundation, Miami Heat, Key Biscayne Community Foundation and Coral Gables Community Foundation teamed up to create a hardship fund called Support Surfside to aid the victims of the collapse. You can find more information here and donate here.
Catholic Charities
They are accepting financial donations for those affected by Thursday’s collapse. Head here to make a donation.
The Shul of Bal Harbour
The Jewish community center, not far from 8777 Collins Ave., established a fund to support victims of the collapse. You can find more information and donate here.
They are also collecting items, which can be dropped off at the Skylake Synagogue, 1850 NE 183rd St., North Miami Beach, FL 33179. The center has asked for:
- Sweatshirts
- Phone Chargers
- Drinks
- Blankets
- Pillows
- Snacks
Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center
The center’s social action committee, and Aventura Cares, set up a donations command center, at 20400 NE 30th Ave., and they’re asking for the following:
- Advil/Tylenol
- Sweatshirts
- Phone chargers
- Water and drinks like Powerade
- Blankets and sheets
- Pillows
- Snacks
- Games
They’re accepting donations until 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27. They will also accept supplies, as needed, from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon next Saturday and Sunday.
United Way
The organization is collecting financial donations to aid in recovery efforts for victims. Head here to donate.
And, in the event they’re needed, you can register to volunteer here via Volunteer Miami.
OneBlood
OneBlood is hosting two blood drives in nearby communities Friday, June 25. Below are the locations and times:
Walgreens
18665 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL (near Aventura)
From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Regal South Beach
1661 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL
From 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Macy’s Miami Beach
1675 Meridian Ave.
Miami Beach, FL
From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Donations in Pinecrest
Local volunteers are collecting supplies in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay on Saturday. They are asking for:
- Clothing and shoes (men/women/kids)
- Toiletries
- Non-perishable food
- Water
- Plush toys (soft and clean)
- Blankets
- Pillows
You can bring donations to multiple locations including:
Pinecrest Community Center
5855 Killian Dr.
Pinecrest, FL 33156
Palmetto Bay Village Hall
9705 Hibiscus St
Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
5724 SW 131 Terr.
Pinecrest, FL
The organizers are also looking for volunteers to help transport the donations from collection sites to where the donations will be distributed to those in need.
Town of Surfside
Surfside officials aren’t currently seeking donations or volunteers for recovery efforts but if, or when, they become necessary you can fill out this volunteer form and someone from the town will contact you.
GoFundMe
The site has compiled a group of verified campaigns to support victims of the collapse. You can find them here.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity