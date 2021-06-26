Here Are Some Ways To Help The Victims Of The Surfside Condo Collapse

The search-and-rescue efforts following Thursday’s partial building collapse in Surfside are expected to be long lasting as nearly 160 people are still unaccounted for, according to local officials.

Several groups are now organizing efforts to collect donations and funds to support the victims of the collapse at the Champlain Towers South condo building.

Below is a list of some of the groups, funds and organizations. This post will be updated.

Support Surfside

The Miami Foundation, Miami Heat, Key Biscayne Community Foundation and Coral Gables Community Foundation teamed up to create a hardship fund called Support Surfside to aid the victims of the collapse. You can find more information here and donate here.

Catholic Charities

They are accepting financial donations for those affected by Thursday’s collapse. Head here to make a donation.

The Shul of Bal Harbour

The Jewish community center, not far from 8777 Collins Ave., established a fund to support victims of the collapse. You can find more information and donate here.

They are also collecting items, which can be dropped off at the Skylake Synagogue, 1850 NE 183rd St., North Miami Beach, FL 33179. The center has asked for:

Sweatshirts

Phone Chargers

Drinks

Blankets

Pillows

Snacks

Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center

The center’s social action committee, and Aventura Cares, set up a donations command center, at 20400 NE 30th Ave., and they’re asking for the following:

Advil/Tylenol

Sweatshirts

Phone chargers

Water and drinks like Powerade

Blankets and sheets

Pillows

Snacks

Games

They’re accepting donations until 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27. They will also accept supplies, as needed, from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon next Saturday and Sunday.

United Way

The organization is collecting financial donations to aid in recovery efforts for victims. Head here to donate.

And, in the event they’re needed, you can register to volunteer here via Volunteer Miami.

OneBlood

OneBlood is hosting two blood drives in nearby communities Friday, June 25. Below are the locations and times:

Walgreens

18665 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL (near Aventura)

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Regal South Beach

1661 Alton Rd.

Miami Beach, FL

From 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Macy’s Miami Beach

1675 Meridian Ave.

Miami Beach, FL

From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations in Pinecrest

Local volunteers are collecting supplies in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay on Saturday. They are asking for:

Clothing and shoes (men/women/kids)

Toiletries

Non-perishable food

Water

Plush toys (soft and clean)

Blankets

Pillows

You can bring donations to multiple locations including:

Pinecrest Community Center

5855 Killian Dr.

Pinecrest, FL 33156

Palmetto Bay Village Hall

9705 Hibiscus St

Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

5724 SW 131 Terr.

Pinecrest, FL

The organizers are also looking for volunteers to help transport the donations from collection sites to where the donations will be distributed to those in need.

Town of Surfside

Surfside officials aren’t currently seeking donations or volunteers for recovery efforts but if, or when, they become necessary you can fill out this volunteer form and someone from the town will contact you.

GoFundMe

The site has compiled a group of verified campaigns to support victims of the collapse. You can find them here.