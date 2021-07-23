 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Hemingway Look-Alike Contest returns to the Florida Keys

by The Associated Press (AP)

Joe Maxey, second from left, celebrates his victory at the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest Saturday, July 20, 2019,at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Competing for the eighth time, Maxey beat 141 other contestants to claim top honors. The competition highlighted activities during the yearly Hemingway Days festival that honors author Ernest Hemingway who lived in Key West during the 1930s. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)


KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The 40th edition of an Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest has begun at an iconic Key West bar formerly frequented by the author.

Thursday’s opening marked the return of a contest canceled last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 70 stocky, bearded men resembling the late Hemingway competed in the first of two preliminary rounds. Another round is planned Friday and the winner is to be chosen Saturday night.

The three-night contest is a cornerstone of the island’s Hemingway Days festival, a salute to his writing talent, legacy and adventurous life.

Hemingway lived and wrote on the subtropical island for most of the 1930s.


