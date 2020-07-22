 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Help Local Scientists Develop a Coronavirus Vaccine: DeLand Medical Research Company Looking for Participants in Clinical Trials

Accel Research Sites says they’re looking for 2,500 participants who are in good health and at high risk of being exposed to the coronavirus to test out the new vaccine.

Director Dr. Bruce Rankin says there’s minimal time and travel involved. 

Rankin says volunteers will sign a consent form acknowledging possible side effects of the treatment and agree to be available over the next 24 months. 

If they agree to these terms, he says they’ll be vaccinated that first visit.

“They will return. They’ll have a diary to fill out over seven days. If they have any site reactions, swelling, tenderness, temperature. They come back in at day 28. They get re-vaccinated with the second vaccination and then another seven days diary.”

Rankin says all the rest of the visits are remote except for blood draws to check for antibodies.

He says they’re looking for anyone in good health who is at high-risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

“So that would include people like our hospital workers. Doctors, nurses, supporting staff. We’re looking for people that work in grocery stores. We’re looking for teachers. People that work in the theme parks.”

Pre-screening for the clinical trials is already ongoing, and trials could begin as early as next week. 

