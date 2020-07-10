Help for Domestic Abuse Survivors Is Just a Safr Ride Away in Central Florida

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Survivors of domestic abuse can get free rides to an Orange County shelter using a new ridesharing service. There’s been an uptick in domestic abuse in Florida during the pandemic as victims are at home with their abusers.

Victims of physical, emotional or verbal abuse and their children can get free rides to the Harbor House of Central Florida shelter using Safr.

Safr Chief Marketing Officer Sal Khokar says it’s as simple as downloading the app on any smartphone device and requesting a pick-up.

“Survivors can come to Harbor House, they can get a driver to pick them up at their home and take them to an interview or take them to a medical facility wherever they may need.”

Khokar says Safr employees undergo extensive background checks and clients have the option to request the same driver on an ongoing basis.

Harbor House of Central Florida manager Candice Nieves says clients can use the service to get dropped off at the shelter or related appointments.

“We definitely don’t want the circumstances of COVID to prevent them from missing a court hearing, a DCF meeting, necessary counseling to help them through the transition or even making one of our outreach appointments for the services that they need.”

Nieves says there’s been an uptick in the demand for their services during the pandemic.

When a survivor is ready to speak, we are here to listen. If you need help, reach out by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) or chat at https://t.co/FoM2QxLNyv. https://t.co/0WOzoVw2n7 #IPV — National Domestic Violence Hotline (@ndvh) July 10, 2020

If you or someone you know is being abused call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.