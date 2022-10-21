Heavy traffic expected in Daytona Beach for unsanctioned Trucktoberfest

Daytona Beach Police are expecting a large influx of visitors today through Sunday for an unsanctioned Trucktoberfest.

As provided by Florida law, Sheriff Chitwood is designating a SPECIAL EVENT ZONE for this weekend’s potential unpermitted Trucktoberfest event in the Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores areas. Details: https://t.co/YzZ2jJ1yB4 @DaytonaBchPD @DBShoresPS pic.twitter.com/2favRVm1g0 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 19, 2022

They say residents should expect heavy traffic on the beachside and on the bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Law enforcement also expects congestion on International Speedway Boulevard, U-S Highway 1, and Nova Road.

Volusia County Sheriffs have designated a ‘special event zone’ from the Belair Plaza in Daytona Beach south to the Daytona Beach Shores.

That means that fines will be doubled for any noncriminal traffic infraction and police can impound your car for up to 72 hours.

During last year’s Trucktoberfest, police issued more than 500 citations.