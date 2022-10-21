 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Heavy traffic expected in Daytona Beach for unsanctioned Trucktoberfest

by (WMFE)

Trucks like this will be packing Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. (photo: Trucktoberfest 2021/Talia Blake/WMFE)


Daytona Beach Police are expecting a large influx of visitors today through Sunday for an unsanctioned Trucktoberfest.

They say residents should expect heavy traffic on the beachside and on the bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway. 

Law enforcement also expects congestion on International Speedway Boulevard, U-S Highway 1, and Nova Road. 

Volusia County Sheriffs have designated a ‘special event zone’ from the Belair Plaza in Daytona Beach south to the Daytona Beach Shores. 

That means that fines will be doubled for any noncriminal traffic infraction and police can impound your car for up to 72 hours.  

During last year’s Trucktoberfest, police issued more than 500 citations.


