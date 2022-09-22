Healthy Start considers launching a free doula service in Central Florida

Healthy Start of Central and North Central Florida are considering launching a free doula program for expectant moms in the area.

You are invited to celebrate #HispanicHeritageMonth with us at our community resource fair on Oct. 8, 2022.

10am – 1pm Music & entertainment, keynote speaker and community resources. @citybeautiful @HealthyStartORG @OrangeCoFL pic.twitter.com/n2DEz7xw3f — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) September 20, 2022

But they’re looking for feedback from pregnant people first.

The coalition in partnership with the University of Florida School of Public Health has set up a quick, five-minute online survey to gauge community interest in the doula service.

Anyone 18 years old and up can participate and answers are completely anonymous.

Healthy Start is a nonprofit in Florida with the goal to, “ensure pregnant women have access to care and to improve maternal and infant health while reducing the number of preterm births, low birth weight babies, and infant mortality.”​

Click here to learn more about Healthy Start and the services they provide including childbirth classes in Spanish and English. And here to take the survey.