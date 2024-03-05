City of Apopka opens measles vaccination sites, here's where to go

Starting Tuesday, the City of Apopka is taking precautions against the measles virus. The Florida Department of Health has documented 10 cases in Broward and Polk counties. Apopka officials are looking to protect its vulnerable populations who have not been vaccinated yet.

Apopka is teaming up with Orange County FDOH and several other organizations to provide vaccinations to unhoused and undocumented individuals, and anyone who hasn’t already been vaccinated.

Mayor Bryan Nelson said the vaccinations will be administered at the Farmworker Association of Florida this week and at the two Hope CommUNINTY Centers next week.

“That segment of the population is comfortable going to the Farmworkers Association and are comfortable going to the Hope CommUNITY Center. So you take it to them, versus forcing them to come to you. What you're looking for is the maximum number of kids that you can get vaccinated or adults.” Nelson said.

While anyone can receive the vaccine, the city’s goal is to get as many children, 1-5-years of age vaccinated, since the age group can come into contact with the virus in classroom gatherings.

“That was kind of that's been our push is trying to get those kids at least the opportunity to if they want to get vaccinated. Here's an opportunity for you,” Nelson said.

Measles has not been reported in Orange County at this time, but last week Orlando Health reported four cases, including 3 children who tested positive for measles in Central Florida.

The MMR Vaccine, which covers measles, is believed to offer a lifetime of protection against the virus. Those who come into contact with measles can still receive a vaccine within 72 hours of contact. There is no treatment for the virus.

The vaccine will be available at these locations and times: