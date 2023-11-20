Need a ride home? AAA will activate Tow to Go program in Florida on Thanksgiving Eve

AAA will activate its Tow to Go program Wednesday night ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Anyone who has been drinking or using other substances, can call the service for a free ride home for themselves and their car, within a ten-mile radius.

The service will be available to members and non-members alike starting Wednesday, November 22 through Monday, November 27.

Nationwide AAA projects this will be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on record, with 49 million Americans taking to the roads to visit family and friends.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the holiday is one of the deadliest for drivers, with more than 830 deaths reported over the weekend between 2017 and 2021.

Here's more information about the program:



Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

SERVICE AREAS



FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

PHONE NUMBER

