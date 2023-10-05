© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Rep. Eskamani files legislation to protect people who self-induce abortions

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
Currently under Florida law, anyone who performs or participates in the termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks, can be charged with a third degree felony.
Pexels
Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani has filed legislation that would forbid Florida from criminalizing people who end their own pregnancy through self-managed abortion.

The bill would protect women who end their own pregnancies at home, through methods including the use of abortion pills.

The legislation was co-sponsored by Democratic Senator Lauren Book.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have said they don’t support criminalizing women who get abortions. A six-week ban on abortion has been signed into law, but it’s not yet effective in the state.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll conducted in July found two-thirds of Americans think abortion should be legal in most cases. 1 in 10 say it should always be illegal.

Read Florida's abortion laws here.

Health Central Florida NewsState News
