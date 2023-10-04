© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Ormond Beach residents speak out against fuel tank field project

WMFE | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published October 4, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT
Volusia County
Elena Krafft, of Ormond Lakes, speaks out against the Belvedere Terminals Company's plans to build a fuel tank yard in Ormond Beach during a Volusia County council meeting.

Several Ormond Beach homeowners voiced their concerns during a Volusia County council meeting regarding a proposed fuel tank terminal to be built on land near their homes.

Earlier in August, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved a permit for the construction of Belvedere Terminals Company’s fuel site, which would consist of 16 tanks capable of holding 20 million gallons of fuel. The site, 874 Hull Road, is near at least four different residential areas.

Elena Krafft is an Ormond Lakes homeowner. She lives about 2 miles from the proposed site. Krafft is concerned about health hazards and reduced property values. Krafft spoke up Tuesday morning during a Volusia County Board of Commissioners meeting and said it's the county’s responsibility to protect the public.

“The county failed us by not changing the zoning of this property as the city grew around it," she said. "We have 5,000 residents within a two-mile radius. So it is also the county’s responsibility to fix this problem. Even if you have to fight it out in court.”

Several other residents echoed Krafft's opposition to the fuel project during their time for public comment.

The land is zoned for heavy industrial production and county commissioners have said they can’t rezone the land due to a Volusia law which prevents them.

Commissioners should do everything in their power to help residents even if it means a court battle, Krafft said during public comment.

"I believe it is reckless to leave this land wide open to any future industrial development and thus put our health and lives at risk," she said.

Krafft has organized a petition online which has garnered 27,000 signatures in about a month. The petition’s goal is 30,000.

