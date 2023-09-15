© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Fallen Orlando police officer's sacrifice remembered with highway designation

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published September 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia was injured in the line of duty in 2018.
Orlando Police Department Twitter
Kevin Valencia was injured in the line of duty in 2018.

The City of Orlando will rename a portion of Kirkman Road after fallen Orlando Police Department Officer Kevin Valencia.

It will be known as the Officer Kevin Valencia Memorial Highway.

Valencia was injured in the line of duty in 2018, while responding to a domestic violence call. He died from his injuries two years later.

He is survived by his wife, Meghan Valencia, and their two sons.

Sen. Geraldine Thompson and Reps. Rita Harris and Bruce Antone introduced the designation at the state level.

At a city hall meeting this week, Meghan discussed the designation and what it means to their family:

"Legacy is the last thing that we get to leave behind when we're no longer here," said Meghan. "I'm honored that I get to hold my husband's legacy alive. I see him each and every single day in these two boys I'm honored that this city is doing this."

"It means so much to us to be able to have the city recognize not only the fact that Kevin was a hero to us at home, but a hero to the city. We can't thank you enough."

Last year, a memorial bench was dedicated in Valencia's honor at the Orlando Police Department's training facility. Valencia was also awarded the Purple Heart by the Orlando Police Department for his heroism.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. Or text START to 88788.

