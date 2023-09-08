Orange County Animal Services pauses dog intakes as canine pneumovirus spreads

Orange County Animal Services has temporarily halted its intake of dogs at the shelter due to a confirmed case of a highly contagious canine virus.

The shelter temporarily suspended their intake of the animals after dogs came down with canine pneumovirus.

The virus can not be transferred to humans or cats, but causes coughing, sneezing and runny nose in dogs and can progress to pneumonia.

Orange County Animal Services’ Bryant Almeida said out of an abundance of caution they’re asking people to hold onto strays or pets they might relinquish for now.

“So we don't have a guaranteed time when we will be able to open and we honestly will not open until we feel safe enough to do so. But at the very minimum, it’s going to be at least two weeks," said Almeida.

Adoptions and cat intakes will continue at the shelter.

“Adoptions are still going on," said Almeida. "As a matter of fact, we're going to, on social media today we're going to call out for adopters and fosters because that's pretty much primarily what we need right now, is more fosters as well as more adopters.”

Find a stray? Check out the Orange County Lost and Found Forum. If you have a dog that needs to be relinquished check with other rescue groups in the area including The Animal League, Happy Trails Animal Rescue, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, Pet Rescue by Judy, and The Humane Society.

Need free pet food for a dog or cat? Try the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's pet food pantry.

Pet food pick-up is available the first and third Saturday of each month at the Sanford Shelter at 2800 County Home Road Sanford, FL 32773. Pick-up window is 10 am until 12 noon, weather permitting and while supplies last.