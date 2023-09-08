Disaster preparedness sales tax holiday ends today. Here's what to know

Today, Friday, September 8, is the last day of the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday.

The two-week long holiday offers residents a tax break on all the essentials needed to prepare for a hurricane.

Those may include items like generators, batteries, toilet paper and flashlights.

Online sales are included in the sales tax holiday.

The sales tax holiday does not include:



sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport

commercial purchases of eligible pet evacuation supplies

the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items listed above

Here's what FEMA recommends including in your hurricane kit:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with charger

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable)

Extra fuel for generator and car

Depending on your family’s requirements, you may need to include: medical-care items, baby supplies, pet supplies and other things, such as extra car and house keys.

Additional supplies might include towels, plastic sheeting, duct tape, scissors and work gloves.

Click here for a full list of items that are included in the sales tax holiday.