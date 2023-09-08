© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline rolls out services in ASL. Here's how Central Floridians can use them

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published September 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT
In a few weeks, folks will also be able to dial 988 directly and have a video call with a counselor who uses ASL.
Pexels
There are more than 800,000 Deaf or hard-of-hearing people in Florida. Over the past year calls to the 988 number have jumped by 30 percent in the Orlando area alone.

Starting today, Friday, September 8, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline now offers services in American Sign Language or ASL for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

That includes Central Floridians who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Residents can make video calls with trained Lifeline counselors who use ASL by clicking on the ASL Now button on the Lifeline’s website or by dialing 1-800-273-TALK.

In a few weeks, folks will also be able to dial 988 directly and have a video call with a counselor who uses ASL. Learn more about the ASL rollout here.

Texting is always available at 988.

The American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide offers the following signs to look for in yourself and others when it comes to suicidal ideation:

Talk

If a person talks about:

  • Killing themselves
  • Feeling hopeless
  • Having no reason to live
  • Being a burden to others
  • Feeling trapped
  • Unbearable pain

Behavior

Behaviors that may signal risk, especially if related to a painful event, loss or change:

  • Increased use of alcohol or drugs
  • Looking for a way to end their lives, such as searching online for methods
  • Withdrawing from activities
  • Isolating from family and friends
  • Sleeping too much or too little
  • Visiting or calling people to say goodbye
  • Giving away prized possessions
  • Aggression
  • Fatigue

Mood

People who are considering suicide often display one or more of the following moods:

  • Depression
  • Anxiety
  • Loss of interest
  • Irritability
  • Humiliation/Shame
  • Agitation/Anger
  • Relief/Sudden Improvement
Tags
Health Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
