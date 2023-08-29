Evacuating to Central Florida? Here's what to know

Floridians who are evacuating ahead of Idalia might end up in the central part of the state. First of all, welcome! Second, here are some ways the local community is making them feel at home.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended tolls on Florida’s Turnpike between I-75 and I-4 in Sumter and Orange counties for folks evacuating from the Gulf Coast.

Distress rates are also in place at Rosen Hotels & Resorts in the Orlando area.

Evacuees can find the most reduced rates at Rosen Inn International, Rosen Inn closest to Universal, Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando, and Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista.

All Rosen properties are pet-friendly.

Here's the full list of Rosen properties offering the discounts:

$69/night (not including taxes)



Rosen Inn International

Rosen Inn Closest to Universal

Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando

Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista

$99/night (not including taxes)

Rosen Plaza

$109/night (not including taxes)

Rosen Centre

$129/night (not including taxes)

Rosen Shingle Creek

Disney resort hotels are also offering 50 % off hotel stays on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

To book a Rosen room call, 866-33-ROSEN (76736). To book a Disney room, call 407-W-DISNEY if you're an evacuee, 407-828-3200 option 3 if you're a first responder.

For updated toll closure information, click here.