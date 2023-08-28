Shelters open in Central Florida ahead of Idalia

Marion County is opening up shelters ahead of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Idalia.

A special needs shelter is opening Monday at West Port High School. Five general population shelters will open Tuesday at 8 am at Forest High School, Horizon Academy, Lake Weir High School, North Marion Middle School, and Vanguard High School.

Most other Central Florida counties have not opened hurricane shelters, but are closely monitoring the storm.

***Counties are listed in alphabetical order.***

Brevard County : none open.

Lake County : none open.

Marion County :

Marion County is opening a special needs shelter, beginning at 5 pm at West Port High School, 3733 SW 80th Ave., Ocala.

It will also have five general population shelters, including two that are pet-friendly, beginning at 8 am Tuesday.

Those are:

- Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala.

- Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala.

- Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala. (This one is pet friendly.)

- North Marion Middle School, 2085 W. County Road 329, Citra.

- Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th St., Ocala. (This one is pet friendly, too.)

Orange County : none open.

Osceola County : none open.

Polk County : none open.

Seminole County : none open.