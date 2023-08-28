© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Stories from WMFE and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) which delivers timely public safety information and emergency messaging to 13 public radio stations across the state of Florida.

Shelters open in Central Florida ahead of Idalia

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT
Marion County is the first in Central Florida to open hurricane shelters ahead of the storm.
Pexels
Marion County is the first in Central Florida to open hurricane shelters ahead of the storm.

Marion County is opening up shelters ahead of Tropical Storm/Hurricane Idalia. 

A special needs shelter is opening Monday at West Port High School. Five general population shelters will open Tuesday at 8 am at Forest High School, Horizon Academy, Lake Weir High School, North Marion Middle School, and Vanguard High School.

Most other Central Florida counties have not opened hurricane shelters, but are closely monitoring the storm.

***Counties are listed in alphabetical order.***

Brevard County: none open.

Lake County: none open.

Marion County:
Marion County is opening a special needs shelter, beginning at 5 pm at West Port High School, 3733 SW 80th Ave., Ocala.

It will also have five general population shelters, including two that are pet-friendly, beginning at 8 am Tuesday.

Those are:

- Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala.

- Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala.

- Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala. (This one is pet friendly.)

- North Marion Middle School, 2085 W. County Road 329, Citra.

- Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th St., Ocala. (This one is pet friendly, too.)

Orange County: none open.

Osceola County: none open.

Polk County: none open.

Seminole County: none open.

Sumter County: none open.

Tags
Health StormsCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details