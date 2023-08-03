COVID-19 is on the rise in Florida with an influx of new cases

Following a steady decline, positive cases increased by 17.4 percent last month statewide, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

Cindy Prins, a University of Florida epidemiologist, recommends that people continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Although the CDC announced the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration in May, Prins urges people that COVID-19 is not eradicated.

“I don't think people are really aware that COVID cases are increasing," she said. "I think with the end of the public health emergency the message that maybe gotten to people was that COVID is done, and I see that all the time, but COVID is still here.”

Marion county has the highest increase of the thirteen counties in Central Florida with a 23.8 percent increase of positive cases.

Prins says that the summer months tend to increase positive Covid-19 cases due to social engagement. She said because of the warmer weather, more people tend to gather inside, resulting in closer interactions and a larger risk of infection.

With tourism in Florida, Prins suggests that people traveling in or out of Florida can contribute to transmission. Because individuals who travel may not live in Florida or know they have COVID-19, she says this data could not be collected unless they are hospitalized in the state.

Prins said that Florida has had a slight increase of hospitalizations from the prior weeks by 6.7 percent according to CDC data. She predicts that positive Covid-19 cases in Florida will increase.

“I think we're going to continue to see some increase because we have been trending up for several weeks now it's just been a slow trend upward probably since I'd say the middle of June or beginning of June, so I think we're going to continue to see that.”

