Central Florida fund will help transgender people pay to get gender affirming care out of state

LGBTQ advocates in Central Florida have started a fund that will help transgender people get gender affirming care in other states.

The Central Florida Emergency Trans Care Fund was launched by the LGBT+ Center in Orlando and the Contigo Fund.

Under new laws, children can’t get gender affirming care in Florida, and adult patients can’t use Medicaid to pay for it.

Contigo Director Joél Junior Morales said the goal is to help transgender people get care in other states.

“So it would be transportation services for youth, meaning access to care outside of the state, and also for trans adults who are in Florida, needing care, because they're being cut off by government assistance," said Morales.

George Wallace, Director of the LGBT Center said Florida is currently denying people their medical right to life-saving care.

“I want to go to my doctor, and I need medical care, and I need a procedure done, or I need a medication, I can get it because I'm a cis white male, but if I was a trans individual, and I went and I needed hormone blockers, or I needed some type of medical intervention, I could no longer receive that in the state of Florida," said Wallace.

Governor Ron DeSantis says banning gender affirming care for children protects minors. The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics says gender-affirming care is medically necessary care that saves lives.