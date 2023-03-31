Free Narcan available at Central Florida FDOH sites

The Florida Department of Health is giving away free Naloxone kits at Central Florida centers, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose.

The move comes as the Food and Drug Administration authorized on Wednesday the first over-the-counter, nasal spray of naloxone. It is the first Naloxone product for use without a prescription.

While the FDA didn’t provide a timeline as to when the products would be available at pharmacies, Central Florida residents can receive nasal spray from local health officials.

Orange County residents can receive a naloxone kit, containing two Naloxone nasal sprays, free of charge. The kits can be obtained by folks who are 18 or older, at risk of opioid overdose, or a caregiver to someone who is.

According to Project Opioid, there were 616 overdose deaths in Central between March 2020 and 2021.

Kits are available during normal business hours at the following locations:

1. DOH-Orange County Central Building #3

901 West Church Street

Orlando, FL 32805

2. DOH-Orange County Lila Mitchell Center, Suite B Sunshine Care Center and STD Clinic

5151 Raleigh Street

Orlando, FL 32811

3. DOH Orange County Southside Center Family Planning / Prenatal and WIC

6101 Lake Ellenor Drive

Orlando, FL 32809

