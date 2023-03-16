AAA activates its Tow to Go program in Central Florida this St. Patrick's Day weekend

AAA will be activating its Tow to Go program this St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

Partygoers in Central Florida will be able to call for a free ride home for themselves and their vehicles beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Monday.

A tow truck will pick up both and drop them home within a 10-mile radius.

Free rides are available to AAA members and non-members.

Rides cannot be scheduled ahead of time, but anyone who needs a ride, can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays of the year in the US. On St. Patrick's Day in 2020, more than 11,000 people died in drunk-driving incidents.

Along with Florida, the program is also available in Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado, North Carolina, and Indiana.