Florida abortion clinics prepare for change after proposed 6-week ban

Florida GOP lawmakers filed a bill Tuesday that would ban abortions after six weeks. Florida Planned Parenthood centers are preparing for the new legal landscape as clinics face mounting pressure.

Florida clinics are facing multiple pressure points with abortion medication possibly being outlawed by a Texas judge and now a proposed bill that would ban abortions beyond six weeks of gestation. The bill does include exceptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks as well as medical emergencies.

The legislation would expand on a 15-week ban passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

"I think those exceptions are sensible, and we welcome pro-life legislation," said DeSantis.

Stephanie Fraim, CEO of Planned Parenthood, says the group is opposed to the bill but will abide by it should it pass. She also says that if the legislation becomes law, Planned Parenthood will still do its best to help people.

“If you're past six weeks, you can come to us and we'll use one of our many patient navigators to get you to a state where you can get that care because you deserve the care that you and your family need,” she said.

Should it become law, the six-week ban would take effect 30 days after the Florida Supreme Court weighs in on whether there is a right to an abortion within the state constitution.

Fraim said no matter what happens with the proposed legislation, Planned Parenthood will follow the law, even if it disagrees. Still, the group is prepared to help anyone in need.

“We're seeing the next person who walks through our doors and saying, How can we help you, and we're delivering to them quality care, we have always abided by the law. And we will continue to do so even when those laws are wrong," she said. "But what we will also do is make sure that we use every bit of our power to get patients to the care they need.”

