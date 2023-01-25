© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST
treatment-4099432_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
Visitors will have to walk through metal detectors, and soon x-ray machines to enter Halifax Health.

Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building.

Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors.

But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach over the weekend.

The hospital system has also increased security measures at the entrance of the hospital including bag checks for all visitors.

Visitors already needed to show ID and check in at the front desk to enter the hospital.

In the coming months, Halifax Health will install x-ray machines which will more quickly scan guests for weapons and other banned items.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
