After weekend tragedy, Volusia County hospitals increase security measures

Visitors to Halifax Health in Volusia County will officially have to walk through metal detectors starting Wednesday before entering the building.

Hospital officials say they had already been discussing installing the detectors.

But they expedited their installation after a woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach over the weekend.

The hospital system has also increased security measures at the entrance of the hospital including bag checks for all visitors.

Visitors already needed to show ID and check in at the front desk to enter the hospital.

In the coming months, Halifax Health will install x-ray machines which will more quickly scan guests for weapons and other banned items.