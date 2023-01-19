© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Florida blood bank levels aren't critically low, which is why donors should keep giving

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST
blood-732298_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
Florida blood banks are always in need of universal donors.

The US continues to experience a nationwide blood shortage.

Although blood bank levels aren’t critical in Florida, blood banks are encouraging residents to continue to give as levels tend to fluctuate.

OneBlood’s Susan Forbes says blood bank levels are actually where they should be in Florida right now, but that doesn’t mean people should stop giving.

In fact, quite the opposite. Forbes said all it takes is a natural disaster or other emergency for levels to dip back down again.

“You don't want to wait for there to be a blood shortage or for there to be a mass tragedy to respond," said Forbes. "You know, it's educating the community about this ongoing need every day, and that every 56 days, you have the ability to donate blood, come back in.”

Forbes says donors of every blood type are needed, but especially O negative, or universal donors, as that's the blood that premature babies, cancer patients and trauma patients alike depend on.

“So it's important that blood donation is proactive to ensure that our supply, you know, remains steady and that we have that ready blood supply.”

OneBlood is partnering with the Orlando Magic to host blood drives January 20th through the 23rd at locations throughout the Central Florida area.

Donors receive two free Orlando Magic tickets.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur
