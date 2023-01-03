© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Perceived high cost of insurance keeps Floridians from enrolling

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST
Thousands of uninsured Floridians say the perceived high cost of health plans keep them from seeking coverage for themselves and their families, according to a survey from Florida Blue.

Survey results from participants between the ages of 21 and 64 show the main reason people give for not enrolling in a health plan in Florida is the perceived high cost of insurance.

70 percent of people surveyed say they, “believe they couldn’t afford health insurance.”

The study found uninsured families tend to avoid seeking medical care unless they’re sick.

And a majority of respondents said they believe health insurance costs $50 to $500 per month.

However, four out of five people can find plans for $10 or less a month on the Marketplace. Most plans cover preventative care including yearly doctor’s visits.

Open enrollment ends on January 15th this year.

Enroll in health insurance here.

