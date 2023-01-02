© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Health

Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants

WMFE
Published January 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
Toni Gitles and Dennis Dulniak describe a place mat with simple puzzles for dinners dealing with dementia and a list of resources. Photo: Joe Byrnes, WMFE News
Toni Gitles and Dennis Dulniak describe a place mat with simple puzzles for dinners dealing with dementia and a list of resources. Photo: Joe Byrnes, WMFE News

A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them.

Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Perkins in Winter Springs confirmed that it's the newest participant. Its back room will become a refuge for those diners every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m.

"This is going to reduce the isolation that families with loved ones with dementia encounter, and that's really the benefits that we're trying to do with dementia-friendly dining," said Dennis Dulniak.

Dulniak, who lost his wife to Alzheimer's, restarted the program in Central Florida last May.

"There is no limit to where this can go," he said. "And the more restaurants that become dementia-friendly, our community becomes more dementia-friendly."

Other participating restaurants are in Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Sanford and Orlando.

Tags
Health Central Florida NewsAlzheimer's disease
