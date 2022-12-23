AAA is activating Tow to Go program during holidays as last resort for impaired drivers

December was the worst month for alcohol-related accidents in Florida -- and Central Florida -- last year.

Florida had more than 5,000 alcohol-related accidents last year, including 468 in December, according to crash data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Statewide, drunk drivers claimed 407 lives in 2021.

And this holiday season, law enforcement and AAA are making an effort to reduce those crashes.

The Florida Highway Patrol promises to be out in force.

The auto club is again offering its Tow to Go program as a last resort for would-be impaired drivers in Florida and 10 other states.

It's active from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2. The program may not be available in rural areas and during severe weather conditions.

Drivers can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO and get a free tow to a safe location within 10 miles.

You cannot schedule a tow ahead of time. AAA says the program -- which has helped more than 25,000 impaired drivers over the years -- is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. AAA recommends choosing a designated driver.