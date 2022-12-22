© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Cold-weather shelters opening ahead of sub-freezing lows this weekend

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published December 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
5psFDEMcrop.jpg
Florida Department of Emergency Management
/
Emergency managers list "5 P's" of cold weather preparedness.

Much of Central Florida will have freezing temperatures overnight throughout the weekend. And several cold-weather shelters will begin opening Friday evening.

- In Orlando in Orange County, men can sign up beginning at 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army shelter, 624 Lexington Ave. The cold-weather shelter operation will continue for five days. Others can call or text 211 for shelter locations.

- In Sanford in Seminole County, go to the Rescue Outreach Mission, 1701 Historic Goldsboro Blvd., and try to get there by 4 p.m.

- In St. Cloud in Osceola County, the First United Methodist Church, 1000 Ohio Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the shelter will open at 8:30 p.m., and on Sunday, which is Christmas Day, at 6 p.m.

- In Volusia County, The Neighborhood Center and The Bridge Shelter in DeLand, will welcome shelter-seekers at 7 p.m., according to a county spokesman. The shelter is at 421 S. Palmetto Ave.

On eastern end of Volusia County, transportation to a shelter will be available at the Coalition for the Homeless, 316 North St. in Daytona Beach.

- In Lake County, you can go to Trinity Assembly of God in Fruitland Park or Lifepointe Church in Eustis. Those shelters open at 5:30 p.m. and will provide shelter until Tuesday, according a county press release. LakeXpress buses will provide free transportation to shelters. Those unable to get to the bus can call (352) 742-2612 by 1 p.m. Friday to arrange transportation.

The Trinity Assembly of God shelter will be open around the clock, and LifePointe, from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Salvation Army, at 2605 South St. in Leesburg, will operate a warming shelter from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday.

- As for Marion County, go to the Salvation Army in downtown Ocala at 7 p.m. It will welcome anyone fleeing the cold. People should bring their ID.

