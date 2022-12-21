© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Nemours Children's Hospital impacted by nationwide pediatric medicine shortage

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST
girl-1836401_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
The hospital is reporting a shortage of children’s Tamiflu, amoxicillin, Augmentin and albuterol.

Nemours Children’s Hospital is experiencing a shortage of some children’s medications amidst a nationwide shortage. 

The hospital system currently is reporting a shortage of children’s Tamiflu, amoxicillin, Augmentin and albuterol.

Nemours Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Podberesky says these shortages are due to country-wide supply chain issues and a tripledemic of the flu, COVID and RSV.

In a statement he calls these shortages, “a moving target with no end in sight.”

For now, he says medical teams at Nemours are working to source new manufacturers of these drugs and find appropriate substitutions, while optimizing the supply on hand.

The news comes after CVS and Walgreens announced they will limit the number of pediatric pain and fever medicines families can buy amidst a nationwide shortage.

