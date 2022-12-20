© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Seminole County ranks high for the well-being of its kids, report says

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published December 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST
photo of 4 children
Samer Daboul
/
Pexels

Seminole County ranks No. 2, behind St. Johns, in the 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index.

The nonpartisan Florida Policy Institute released the county rankings Monday. They're based on Kids Count data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The county rankings look at economic, educational, health and community statistics affecting children. Seminole County ranks high in all four areas.

In 2020, Seminole had 10.4% of its kids poverty, well below Florida's 17.2% percent.

Florida ranked 35th among U.S. states, according to the Kids Count report released in August.

Seminole County improved in most categories. It got worse in only one -- the percentage of eighth graders who were not proficient in math.

Orange County also ranks high, at No. 7, and Lake County, at No. 10.

Here are other Central Florida rankings:

Osceola - 12

Brevard - 20

Volusia - 34

Marion - 44

Sumter - 46

Polk - 51

The Florida Policy Institute uses the report to push for policies that support families, public schools, a stronger workforce and affordable health care.

Health Central Florida NewsSeminole County
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
