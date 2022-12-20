Seminole County ranks high for the well-being of its kids, report says

Seminole County ranks No. 2, behind St. Johns, in the 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index.

The nonpartisan Florida Policy Institute released the county rankings Monday. They're based on Kids Count data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The county rankings look at economic, educational, health and community statistics affecting children. Seminole County ranks high in all four areas.

In 2020, Seminole had 10.4% of its kids poverty, well below Florida's 17.2% percent.

Florida ranked 35th among U.S. states, according to the Kids Count report released in August.

Seminole County improved in most categories. It got worse in only one -- the percentage of eighth graders who were not proficient in math.

Orange County also ranks high, at No. 7, and Lake County, at No. 10.

Here are other Central Florida rankings:

Osceola - 12

Brevard - 20

Volusia - 34

Marion - 44

Sumter - 46

Polk - 51

The Florida Policy Institute uses the report to push for policies that support families, public schools, a stronger workforce and affordable health care.

