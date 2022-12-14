Florida's governor calls for grand jury investigation into COVID vaccines

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for a grand jury investigation into COVID-19 vaccines.

DeSantis wants the Florida Supreme Court to convene a grand jury that would investigate, “any and all wrongdoing” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

The announcement came after a panel led by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo expressed concern over the science behind the shots.

The governor says this action isn’t unprecedented, saying, Florida, “got $3.2 billion through legal action against those responsible for the opioid crisis.”

If approved, he says the grand jury would take place in the Tampa Bay area.

DeSantis himself received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the start of the pandemic.

Peer-reviewed data show all three COVID vaccines are effective and safe at preventing serious illness and death as a result of the virus.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone ages 6 months and older in the United States.

