Health

Florida's governor calls for grand jury investigation into COVID vaccines

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 14, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST
Election 2024 Republicans
John Locher
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual leadership meeting on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for a grand jury investigation into COVID-19 vaccines.

DeSantis wants the Florida Supreme Court to convene a grand jury that would investigate, “any and all wrongdoing” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

The announcement came after a panel led by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo expressed concern over the science behind the shots.

The governor says this action isn’t unprecedented, saying, Florida, “got $3.2 billion through legal action against those responsible for the opioid crisis.”

If approved, he says the grand jury would take place in the Tampa Bay area.

DeSantis himself received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the start of the pandemic.

Peer-reviewed data show all three COVID vaccines are effective and safe at preventing serious illness and death as a result of the virus.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone ages 6 months and older in the United States.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
